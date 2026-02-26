EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.69. The stock had a trading volume of 560,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. EOG Resources has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $132.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

