TransEnterix (TRXDW) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Institutional and Insider Ownership
8.2% of TransEnterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix’s peers have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares TransEnterix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TransEnterix
|-2,149.15%
|-83.74%
|-64.94%
|TransEnterix Competitors
|-672.41%
|-133.75%
|-59.01%
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TransEnterix
|$8.53 million
|-$154.20 million
|-0.04
|TransEnterix Competitors
|$59.54 million
|-$32.15 million
|4.52
TransEnterix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TransEnterix. TransEnterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
TransEnterix peers beat TransEnterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
TransEnterix Company Profile
TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.
