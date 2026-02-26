Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Major Shareholder Mike Zoi Sells 48,909 Shares

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 48,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $175,583.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,426,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,196.03. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mike Zoi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, Mike Zoi sold 8,960 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $32,435.20.

On Friday, February 20th, Mike Zoi sold 4,959 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $16,315.11.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 43,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,111. Motorsport Games Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSGM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the second quarter worth $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the third quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.