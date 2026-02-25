Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $6.71 Million in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SPX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,649,000 after buying an additional 232,436 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,092,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,035,000 after buying an additional 210,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

SPXC opened at $243.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.33. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.33%.SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $2,584,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,367.40. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

