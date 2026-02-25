The Goldman Sachs Group Increases DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Price Target to $78.00

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 financial beat — DOCN reported EPS of $0.44 and revenue of $242.4M, both above consensus; management highlighted accelerating AI-driven ARR and revenue growth. DigitalOcean Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strong AI momentum — Company says AI-specific ARR surged (reporting large % growth), with expanding high-value customers (spend >$1M up materially) and low churn; this supports a durable growth thesis tied to inference workloads. DigitalOcean: AI Acceleration Creates A Durable Rally To Bank On
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic capacity and supply moves — DigitalOcean expanded its AMD-powered AI cloud (instinct GPUs) to improve price-performance and diversify supply, supporting capacity scaling for AI customers. DigitalOcean Expands AMD AI Cloud As Investors Weigh Growth And Margins
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target lifts — Multiple firms (Bank of America, Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays, Citizens Jmp) raised ratings/targets, signaling bullish forward views and adding potential upside but not immediate fundamental change. (Sources: broker notes circulated today.)
- Negative Sentiment: Conservative EPS guidance — Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.22–$0.27 and FY2026 EPS of $0.75–$1.00 came in well below consensus, prompting concern over near-term profitability metrics despite revenue targets that were roughly in line. DigitalOcean Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to outlook — Several outlets noted the stock dipped in spite of the beat because the EPS outlook disappointed traders, creating short-term selling pressure even as longer‑term narratives improved. DigitalOcean rises after Q4 beat
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.
