The Goldman Sachs Group Increases DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Price Target to $78.00

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

NYSE DOCN traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,808. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

