Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 832,581 shares, a growth of 2,493.5% from the January 29th total of 32,103 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

CGCB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 1,240,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,678. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

