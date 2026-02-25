Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,372 shares, an increase of 2,149.2% from the January 29th total of 61 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of XRLV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. 1,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.65. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0941 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility. XRLV was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

