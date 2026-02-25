Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,105 shares, a growth of 3,005.0% from the January 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of REMYY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 22,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Remy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

