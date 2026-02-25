Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Rises By 3,531.0%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,596 shares, an increase of 3,531.0% from the January 29th total of 1,421 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTTW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 28,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,558. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc is a sustainable materials company that develops and licenses patented recycling technology designed to restore post‐consumer polypropylene waste to virgin‐like quality. The company’s core business activity centers on an innovative solvent‐based purification process, which removes contaminants and impurities from recycled polypropylene feedstock. This approach yields a product known as PureCycle Resin, a recycled polymer suitable for use in food‐grade packaging, consumer goods, automotive components, and other applications that traditionally rely on virgin plastics.

PureCycle offers both proprietary technology licensing and finished‐resin sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.