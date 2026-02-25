Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,931 shares, an increase of 1,999.6% from the January 29th total of 473 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PALC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. 20,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PALC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.