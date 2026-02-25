Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Thursday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MST traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 680,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

