Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $60.53. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 3,565 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is a major Mexican financial services holding company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The group operates a universal banking franchise that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients across Mexico. Banorte provides a broad suite of banking services through an extensive branch network and digital channels and maintains an international investor presence, including ADRs that trade on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol GBOOY.

Banorte’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, consumer and mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, and lending to corporate clients.

