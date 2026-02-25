Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.16. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 1,303 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mazda Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. Mazda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.103-0.103 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan‐based automaker best known for its range of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. With a reputation for engineering innovation, Mazda produces models such as the Mazda3 compact car, the Mazda6 sedan, the popular MX-5 Miata roadster, and the CX-series SUVs. The company emphasizes driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and distinctive design in its product lineup, leveraging its proprietary SKYACTIV technology to improve engine performance, chassis rigidity and transmission efficiency.

Founded in 1920 in Hiroshima under the name Toyo Cork Kogyo Co, Ltd., Mazda has evolved from a producer of machine tools into a global automotive manufacturer.

