Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.3780, but opened at $0.35. Solgold shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 12,397 shares changing hands.

Solgold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Solgold Company Profile

SolGold plc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold porphyry deposits. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, SolGold’s core business is the exploration, resource definition and pre-development planning of its flagship Cascabel project in northern Ecuador. The company’s activities span geological surveying, deep-drilling campaigns and detailed metallurgical studies aimed at de-risking and optimising its deposits for future production.

The centerpiece of SolGold’s portfolio is the Alpala deposit within the Cascabel concession, where systematic drill programmes have delineated a substantial copper-gold resource.

Featured Articles

