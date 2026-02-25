Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $10.31. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,861,808 shares changing hands.

Positive Sentiment: Craig-Hallum initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $17 price target (implies ~54% upside vs. the current price), giving fresh sell‑side validation that can attract momentum buyers and funds. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains constructive — the stock carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus target in the mid‑teens, supporting higher upside expectations ahead of catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights an upcoming March earnings release as a potential catalyst; analysts forecast strong revenue growth over the next several quarters and expect profitability by 2027, which underpins bullish price targets. Read More.

Market commentary highlights an upcoming March earnings release as a potential catalyst; analysts forecast strong revenue growth over the next several quarters and expect profitability by 2027, which underpins bullish price targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed but notable — several funds have added or increased stakes (e.g., Osterweis raised its position materially), which can provide support but also signals that ownership is concentrated among active managers. Read More.

Institutional activity is mixed but notable — several funds have added or increased stakes (e.g., Osterweis raised its position materially), which can provide support but also signals that ownership is concentrated among active managers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares at about $10.16 on Feb. 23 (and both he and a director have recorded multiple recent sales), which may be viewed as supply pressure or a red flag by some investors. The SEC filing and trade details are public. Read More.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $10,522,566.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 1,784,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

