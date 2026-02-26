Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, FiscalAI reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Barrett Business Services’ conference call:

Full-year results were strong: gross billings rose 8.6% to $9.0 billion and diluted EPS increased 5% to $2.08, with Q4 EPS of $0.64.

Full-year results were strong: and diluted EPS increased 5% to $2.08, with Q4 EPS of $0.64. 2026 guidance is conservative — management expects 3%–5% gross billings growth, 2%–4% average WSE growth and gross margin of 2.7%–2.85% , citing uncertainty in workers’ compensation pricing.

2026 guidance is conservative — management expects gross billings growth, average WSE growth and gross margin of , citing uncertainty in workers’ compensation pricing. BBSI Benefits and tech momentum: clients on benefits rose from ~575 to ~800 (24,000+ participants) with a 93% renewal rate (97% adjusted) and multiple product launches (ATS, Employee File Cabinet, performance module in beta).

clients on benefits rose from ~575 to ~800 (24,000+ participants) with a 93% renewal rate (97% adjusted) and multiple product launches (ATS, Employee File Cabinet, performance module in beta). Operational headwinds: staffing revenues declined ~13% and client workforce reductions — particularly in California and construction — accelerated in Q4, which moderated same-customer sales.

Operational headwinds: staffing revenues declined ~13% and client workforce reductions — particularly in California and construction — accelerated in Q4, which moderated same-customer sales. Capital position supports returns: $157 million of cash and investments, no debt, ~$42 million repurchased in 2025 with $75 million remaining under the buyback program, and $8.2 million paid in dividends (≈$50M returned total).

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 1.3%

BBSI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 267,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,109. The company has a market capitalization of $806.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company’s core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers’ compensation and risk management services.

