MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Announces Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million.

Here are the key takeaways from MiMedx Group’s conference call:

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx reported record 2025 results — full‑year net sales of $419M (+20%), Q4 net sales of $118M (+27%), adjusted EBITDA ~ $106M and a net cash balance near $148M , strengthening profitability and liquidity.

MiMedx reported record 2025 results — full‑year net sales of (+20%), Q4 net sales of (+27%), adjusted EBITDA ~ and a net cash balance near , strengthening profitability and liquidity. The Medicare reimbursement reset (price cap ~$127/cm²) and WISeR prior‑auth implementation have caused near‑term disruption, lower ASPs and slower wound volumes; management guides 2026 revenue of $340–360M with adjusted EBITDA in the mid‑to‑high teens.

The Medicare reimbursement reset (price cap ~$127/cm²) and WISeR prior‑auth implementation have caused near‑term disruption, lower ASPs and slower wound volumes; management guides 2026 revenue of with adjusted EBITDA in the mid‑to‑high teens. The surgical franchise is a clear growth driver — surgical sales grew ~25% in Q4 and 20% for the year, supported by increased commercial resources, new launches like AMNIOFIX Thyroid Shield , and recently licensed complementary surgical products.

The surgical franchise is a clear growth driver — surgical sales grew ~25% in Q4 and 20% for the year, supported by increased commercial resources, new launches like , and recently licensed complementary surgical products. Strong capital flexibility: the company holds substantial cash and the board authorized a $100M share repurchase program over two years while remaining open to disciplined M&A to accelerate strategy.

Strong capital flexibility: the company holds substantial cash and the board authorized a over two years while remaining open to disciplined M&A to accelerate strategy. Clinical evidence push: the EPIEFFECT randomized controlled trial is nearly fully enrolled with results and publications expected soon, and an RCT for CHORIOFIX is planned, reinforcing the company’s evidence‑based positioning.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 739,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,905. The company has a market cap of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.59. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDXG. Citigroup began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDXG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 864.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,381,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,132 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 283.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,383,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 596,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 5,332.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 548,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.