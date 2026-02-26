Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12, Zacks reports.

Exzeo Group Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:XZO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 63.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13. Exzeo Group has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Get Exzeo Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Exzeo Group

In related news, General Counsel Brook Armstrong Baker acquired 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $196,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 248,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,349.08. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kevin Andrew Mitchell bought 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $244,945.80. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 715,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,343.30. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 32,550 shares of company stock worth $637,329 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XZO. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth $23,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,551,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,799,000.

About Exzeo Group

(Get Free Report)

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exzeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exzeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.