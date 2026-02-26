NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Zacks reports. NPK International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

NPK International Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NPKI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,195. NPK International has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPKI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NPK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NPK International news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 2,013 shares of NPK International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $28,806.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,375.23. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NPK International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPKI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NPK International during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

Featured Stories

