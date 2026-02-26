Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Declines By 94.8%

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,319 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the January 29th total of 101,509 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 443.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FDFF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $42.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.