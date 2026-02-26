Nextdoor (NXDR) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nextdoor to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $257.65 million -$54.20 million -12.32 Nextdoor Competitors $292.33 million -$80.63 million -9.13

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nextdoor’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nextdoor Competitors 100 205 223 14 2.28

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 110.04%. Given Nextdoor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -21.04% -11.48% -10.11% Nextdoor Competitors -63.65% -919.53% -68.53%

Summary

Nextdoor rivals beat Nextdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

