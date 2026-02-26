U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67, Zacks reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 163,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 163.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $331,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USPH

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.