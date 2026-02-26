enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,849 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the January 29th total of 1,115 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
enGene Trading Up 9.2%
Shares of ENGNW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,499. enGene has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.
About enGene
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.