enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,849 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the January 29th total of 1,115 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

enGene Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of ENGNW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,499. enGene has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

