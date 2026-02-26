Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 155,479 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the January 29th total of 1,043,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 367,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COPP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 352,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,109. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.8237 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world. COPP was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Sprott.

