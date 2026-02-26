ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 189,778 shares, an increase of 1,993.5% from the January 29th total of 9,065 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,228,376 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,228,376 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CNET stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 10,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc provides cloud-based software and digital solutions for the insurance industry in China. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers a multi-tenant insurance platform designed to streamline policy administration, underwriting, claims processing and distribution management. Its core suite of SaaS products enables property and casualty carriers, life insurers, brokers and agents to launch new products quickly, automate routine processes and integrate data from third-party sources for enhanced decision-making.

Beyond its software offerings, ZW Data Action Technologies delivers business process outsourcing services via a dedicated call center that handles customer support, policy issuance, claims intake and other administrative functions.

