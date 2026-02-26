Reviewing Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Odyssey Marine Exploration”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $75.41 million 0.28 $14.62 million ($3.09) -0.71 Odyssey Marine Exploration $770,000.00 107.86 $15.66 million ($0.78) -1.91

Odyssey Marine Exploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castor Maritime. Odyssey Marine Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -37.42% -3.65% -2.66% Odyssey Marine Exploration -6,569.59% N/A -191.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Castor Maritime and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 1 0 0 0 1.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration beats Castor Maritime on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

