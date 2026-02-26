Bruce Ragsdale Sells 21,276 Shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) COO Bruce Ragsdale sold 21,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,056,566.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,845.26. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ichor Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of ICHR traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,529. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ichor by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 105.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 1,060.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

