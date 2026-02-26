ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $35,658.63 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $35,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,710.79. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,275 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $68,978.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $345,088.42.

ExlService Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,788. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on ExlService in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ExlService

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

More ExlService News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExlService this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS $0.50 vs. consensus $0.46 and revenue $542.6M (+12.7% YoY) topped estimates — showing healthy margin and top‑line growth. EXL Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS $0.50 vs. consensus $0.46 and revenue $542.6M (+12.7% YoY) topped estimates — showing healthy margin and top‑line growth. Positive Sentiment: Management issued raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance ( $2.140–$2.190 vs. street $2.03) and revenue roughly in line with consensus — guidance lift supports forward earnings visibility. Guidance Release

Management issued raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance ( $2.140–$2.190 vs. street $2.03) and revenue roughly in line with consensus — guidance lift supports forward earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: AI initiatives and IP are getting investor attention — coverage asks whether AI patents and agentic AI deployments (partnerships with Sonos and AWS) can justify a premium valuation, suggesting a potential multi‑year growth narrative. Can AI patents justify valuation? Agentic AI in IT Operations

AI initiatives and IP are getting investor attention — coverage asks whether AI patents and agentic AI deployments (partnerships with Sonos and AWS) can justify a premium valuation, suggesting a potential multi‑year growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript provides management color on demand trends, margins and AI strategy but did not introduce surprising new metrics beyond the print and guidance. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call transcript provides management color on demand trends, margins and AI strategy but did not introduce surprising new metrics beyond the print and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and market reaction are headwinds — EXLS is trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, near its 12‑month low range, and volume was higher than average, which indicates selling pressure despite the beat.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.