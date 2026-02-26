Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 732 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) EVP Mervin Smith sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $103,146.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,586.46. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ IRTC traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,337. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The company had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRTC
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.
The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.