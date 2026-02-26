Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 732 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) EVP Mervin Smith sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $103,146.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,586.46. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,337. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The company had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.