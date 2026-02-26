Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $24.25. Mondi Plc Uns shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 5,278 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MONDY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi Plc Uns has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

