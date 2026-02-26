Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,216 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the January 29th total of 409,394 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DRMA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 187,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,615. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.55. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunodermatology company dedicated to developing novel small-molecule therapies for inflammatory skin disorders. The company’s lead clinical candidate, DMVT-502, is being evaluated in atopic dermatitis, while DMVT-505 is in development for vitiligo. In addition to these programs, Dermata advances preclinical assets targeting other indications such as alopecia areata.

At the core of Dermata’s approach is a proprietary drug discovery platform that combines structure-based design, medicinal chemistry and innovative formulation techniques.

