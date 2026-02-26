SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 454,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 448,988 shares.The stock last traded at $73.7420 and had previously closed at $73.26.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 96,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

