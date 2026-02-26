Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the January 29th total of 1,449 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

Shares of FLMNY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758. Fielmann Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group is a European eyewear retailer headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Established in 1972 by Günther Fielmann, the company has grown to become one of the continent’s largest integrated optical providers. Fielmann’s core operations encompass the design, manufacture and retail of prescription frames, sunglasses, contact lenses and hearing aids. The group operates a network of over 800 retail stores across more than ten European countries, serving a broad customer base with a focus on quality and value.

Fielmann’s business model combines a vertically integrated supply chain with a retail‐led distribution network.

