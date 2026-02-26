Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Declines By 80.9%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 301 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the January 29th total of 1,578 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Furukawa Electric Stock Up 3.4%

OTCMKTS FUWAY traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. 8,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. Furukawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based Japanese manufacturer providing a diverse range of electric wires, cables and high-tech components. Its core offerings include power transmission cables, optical fiber communication systems, copper wire rods, magnet wires, automotive wiring harnesses and electronic device packaging, serving sectors such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive and consumer electronics.

Established in 1884 during Japan’s Meiji period, Furukawa Electric is a key member of the Furukawa Group conglomerate.

