SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Announces Earnings Results

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.81 million.

SMHI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 79,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,302. SEACOR Marine has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 75.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 185,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SMHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings’ offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

