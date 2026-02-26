Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.1 million.

ERII has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $18.20 price target on Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 447,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,987. The company has a market capitalization of $853.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.09. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.44%.Energy Recovery has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, insider William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $105,793.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,925.90. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 640,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,093.40. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,260 shares of company stock valued at $374,213. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 43.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

