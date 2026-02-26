CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in February

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,514 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 29th total of 73,439 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of CTTOF stock remained flat at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios de Portugal, SA is the national postal operator of Portugal, offering a comprehensive range of mail and parcel delivery services to individual and corporate customers. The company’s core activities include the collection, sorting and distribution of letters, direct mail and parcels both domestically and through an extensive international network. CTT also provides express courier solutions, specialized logistics for e-commerce, and value-added services such as registered mail and postal insurance.

In addition to its traditional postal operations, CTT has expanded into financial services under the brand “Banco CTT,” offering savings accounts, payment cards, transfers and money-remittance services.

