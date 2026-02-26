Cdti Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

Cdti Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 435 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the January 29th total of 3,159 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cdti Advanced Materials Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Cdti Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 1,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568. Cdti Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

About Cdti Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc (OTCMKTS: CDTI) develops and manufactures aluminum-based metal matrix composite (MMC) materials and thermal management solutions. The company’s flagship CxMat® hybrid composites combine aluminum with ceramic reinforcements to deliver enhanced strength-to-weight ratios, superior thermal conductivity and increased wear resistance. CDTi’s thermal interface products, including phase-change and elastomeric materials, are engineered to address critical heat-dissipation challenges in electronics and power systems.

CDTi supports a wide range of industrial applications by supplying MMC feedstocks suitable for stirring, casting and hot isostatic pressing (HIP), enabling foundries to produce high-performance components for automotive, aerospace and industrial equipment.

