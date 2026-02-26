Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,170 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the January 29th total of 229,817 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,263,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,263,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DSNKY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 176,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

