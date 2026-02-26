iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Short Interest Up 1,622.2% in February

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,363 shares, a growth of 1,622.2% from the January 29th total of 1,705 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,050 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,050 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBID traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027. IBID was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

