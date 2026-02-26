BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 8,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 117,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance
BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.29% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business had revenue of $486.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile
BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.
The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).
