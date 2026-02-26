Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 79,609 shares, a growth of 1,516.8% from the January 29th total of 4,924 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. 47,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.10. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s payout ratio is presently 137.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

