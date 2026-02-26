Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$170.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.7 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,708. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.23%.Veeco Instruments’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Veeco Instruments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.85 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 464,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,376. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,396,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,215,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,329,000 after buying an additional 284,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,410,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

