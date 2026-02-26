Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.6570. 440,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,859,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks expects Bath & Body Works to beat Q4 earnings estimates, which could support near‑term upside if the company delivers better‑than‑feared results. Read More.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America set a $26.00 target price on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

