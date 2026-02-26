Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Short Interest Up 1,809.5% in February

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 236,223 shares, a growth of 1,809.5% from the January 29th total of 12,371 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FYGGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd. is a leading China-based manufacturer of automotive and industrial glass products, operating as an over-the-counter traded company under the symbol FYGGY. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Fuqing, Fujian Province, the company has grown from a domestic producer into a global supplier of safety and specialty glass solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket.

The core products of Fuyao Glass include laminated and tempered automotive windshields, side and rear windows, sunroofs, and other specialty glazing components.

