Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN) Increases By 1,985.8%

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,211 shares, a growth of 1,985.8% from the January 29th total of 106 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 6,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6257 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
ProShares Trust – ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sector. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It seeks to track -2x the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, by using full replication technique.
