Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN) Increases By 1,985.8%

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,211 shares, a growth of 1,985.8% from the January 29th total of 106 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Stock Down 2.9%

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 6,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6257 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQDN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 90.91% of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Trust – ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sector. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It seeks to track -2x the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, by using full replication technique.

