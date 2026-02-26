NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Short Interest Update

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,878 shares, an increase of 1,318.0% from the January 29th total of 344 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research pipeline includes small‐molecule candidates designed to address underlying pathophysiological mechanisms implicated in conditions such as Rett syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease and Long COVID. Leveraging a proprietary formulation and delivery approach, NRx seeks to advance compounds that have demonstrated safety in prior studies toward new indications with significant unmet medical need.

Among its lead programs, NRx is developing NP-120 (sarizotan) for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that impacts brain development in young girls.

Featured Stories

