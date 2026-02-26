Roku (ROKU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the last few weeks:
- 2/17/2026 – Roku was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d-)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 2/16/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from $135.00.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $128.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Roku was upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up from $106.00.
- 2/10/2026 – Roku was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/6/2026 – Roku was given a new $105.00 price target by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..
- 2/3/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Roku had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/12/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Roku had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..
- 1/5/2026 – Roku had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company.
- 1/5/2026 – Roku was given a new $132.00 price target by Arete Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2026 – Roku had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..
- 12/30/2025 – Roku was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roku
In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,807.36. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $266,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,650.96. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 219,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,608 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.
