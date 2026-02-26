Roku (ROKU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2026 – Roku was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d-)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/16/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Roku had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Roku had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from $135.00.

2/13/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $128.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Roku was upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up from $106.00.

2/10/2026 – Roku was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/6/2026 – Roku was given a new $105.00 price target by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

2/3/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Roku had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/12/2026 – Roku had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Roku had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

1/5/2026 – Roku had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company.

1/5/2026 – Roku was given a new $132.00 price target by Arete Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Roku had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

12/30/2025 – Roku was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,807.36. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $266,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,650.96. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 219,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,608 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

