ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.47, FiscalAI reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.94%.The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.54 million.
Here are the key takeaways from ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:
- Acadia reported a milestone year with adjusted 2025 revenues of $1.08 billion (Q4 adjusted revenues of $298M), provided 2026 total revenue guidance of $1.22–$1.28B, and ended 2025 with $820M in cash.
- NUPLAZID momentum continued with Q4 adjusted net sales of $189M (volume +13% Q/Q) and the company guided 2026 net sales to $760–$790M, reaffirming a path toward ~$1B annual sales by 2028.
- DAYBUE STIX (FDA‑approved powder formulation) has shown early caregiver/HCP interest; DAYBUE delivered Q4 net sales of $110M and management expects 2026 global net sales of $460–$490M, with an estimated incremental opportunity of ~400+ patients over 2–3 years.
- The CHMP issued a negative trend vote on trofinetide (DAYBUE) in the EU; Acadia plans to request a reexamination (~120 days), creating near‑term regulatory uncertainty and the company excluded potential EU commercial sales from 2026 guidance.
- Key R&D catalyst — top‑line Phase 2 results for remlifanserin in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis are expected in August–October 2026, and the company cites ~$4 billion peak sales potential for remlifanserin across targeted indications.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ACAD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 1,759,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $28.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on ACAD
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $162,491.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,898.42. This trade represents a 47.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.
The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.