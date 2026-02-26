Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.420 EPS.

Agilent reported $1.8B in Q1 revenue with 4.4% core growth , a 24.6% operating margin and EPS of $1.36 ; management says results (and guidance) would have been above midpoint absent a ~$10M weather disruption.

The company's Ignite operating system is a key margin lever — management says it has doubled pricing realization, generated procurement savings, reduced tariff impact and will drive sequential margin improvement and ~75 bps of full‑year expansion at the midpoint.

The company’s Ignite operating system is a key margin lever — management says it has doubled pricing realization, generated procurement savings, reduced tariff impact and will drive sequential margin improvement and ~75 bps of full‑year expansion at the midpoint. Product and services momentum is strong: Altura columns have doubled bio column growth (>30%), Pro iQ single‑quad LC‑MS grew >40%, new diagnostics/security product wins (including a $9M TSA contract) and enterprise services are driving customer wins and recurring wallet share.

Product and services momentum is strong: Altura columns have doubled bio column growth (>30%), Pro iQ single‑quad LC‑MS grew >40%, new diagnostics/security product wins (including a $9M TSA contract) and enterprise services are driving customer wins and recurring wallet share. Risks remain: tariffs and tariff timing are an ongoing headwind, the quarter saw softness in academia & government (‑8%) and food (‑4%), and regional/transient purchasing disruptions (weather, Europe tariff concerns) could pressure near‑term results.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.85. 2,465,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,943. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $136.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,041,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,049,000 after purchasing an additional 692,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,519,000 after buying an additional 627,804 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 639.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,093,000 after buying an additional 586,931 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: FDA companion‑diagnostic approval supports longer‑term diagnostics growth — Agilent’s PD‑L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx (Code SK006) received U.S. FDA authorization, strengthening the company’s position in high‑value oncology diagnostics and providing a durable product catalyst. Article Title

FDA companion‑diagnostic approval supports longer‑term diagnostics growth — Agilent’s PD‑L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx (Code SK006) received U.S. FDA authorization, strengthening the company’s position in high‑value oncology diagnostics and providing a durable product catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and price targets remain bullish — multiple firms maintain Buy/Overweight ratings and median 12‑month target near $170, giving upside versus current levels and supporting investor confidence. Article Title

Analyst sentiment and price targets remain bullish — multiple firms maintain Buy/Overweight ratings and median 12‑month target near $170, giving upside versus current levels and supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑26 and Q2 guidance roughly in line with consensus — Agilent set Q2 EPS at $1.390–1.420 (consensus ~1.400) and FY EPS at $5.900–6.040 (consensus ~5.930), with revenue guidance around $7.3–7.5B; ranges overlap Street expectations, so guidance is unlikely to be a major surprise. Press Release / Slides

FY‑26 and Q2 guidance roughly in line with consensus — Agilent set Q2 EPS at $1.390–1.420 (consensus ~1.400) and FY EPS at $5.900–6.040 (consensus ~5.930), with revenue guidance around $7.3–7.5B; ranges overlap Street expectations, so guidance is unlikely to be a major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Management outreach and events keep visibility steady — participation in investor conferences (TD Cowen) provides additional forums for management to reinforce guidance and commercialization plans. Article Title

Management outreach and events keep visibility steady — participation in investor conferences (TD Cowen) provides additional forums for management to reinforce guidance and commercialization plans. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results showed a tiny EPS miss and weaker operating cash flow — reported EPS was $1.36 (missed consensus by $0.01) and revenue $1.80B (slightly below estimates); operating cash flow declined materially year‑over‑year, which could raise short‑term performance concerns. Article Title

Q1 results showed a tiny EPS miss and weaker operating cash flow — reported EPS was $1.36 (missed consensus by $0.01) and revenue $1.80B (slightly below estimates); operating cash flow declined materially year‑over‑year, which could raise short‑term performance concerns. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales and large institutional position reductions noted — several insiders sold shares and major funds trimmed exposure in Q4, which can pressure sentiment and be perceived as a governance/conviction signal. Article Title

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

